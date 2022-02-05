India's richest man buys country's most expensive car

'The primary report suggests that precautionary measures are not in place at this site,' says Deputy Commissioner of Police
Mukesh Ambani, the richest Indian, has bought the most expensive car in India, according to media reports. The ultra-luxury Rolls Royce SUV has a cost a whopping Rs131.4 million.
A report on Saturday claimed that the Rolls Royce Cullinan petrol vehicle was registered by Reliance Industries Ltd (Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and managing director) at the regional transport office in Mumbai on January 31. The company paid Rs1.2 million for a VIP number, ending with ‘0001’.
Ambani went for the Tuscan Sun colour, sporting a V12 engine. The Cullinan is the most expensive SUV in India and many celebrities are proud owners of the vehicle. On Friday, for instance, Ajay Devgn showed his swanky RR Cullinan to Alia Bhatt. A video of Ajay opening the door and showing her the interiors has gone viral.
Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and MD of T-Series, a leading Bollywood producer, was among the first in India to buy the Cullinan in 2020. Many other NRIs living abroad also have Rolls Royce Cullinans for use in India.
Incidentally, Rolls Royce sold the maximum number of cars in its 117-year history (5,586 worldwide). “We are now seeing positive signs of a rebound with increasing customer interest in the brand,” Sangwook Lee, regional sales manager, Asia Pacific, told the media recently about its sales in India. The company sells the Wraith, Ghost, Phantom, Dawn and the Cullinan SUV in the country.
