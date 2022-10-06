India's Rachel Gupta crowned 'Miss Super Talent of the World' in Season 15 held in Paris

About fifty countries all over the world sent representatives to compete for the title

By ANI Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 5:35 PM

Miss Super Talent of the World' Season 15, held in collaboration with Paris Fashion Week, has declared Miss India - Rachel Gupta & Miss Poland - Weronika Nowak as joint winners.

About fifty countries all over the world sent representatives to compete for the title. The finale was held on September 28, 2022, at the Pavilion Cambon, the largest fashion venue in the world's fashion capital, Paris.

With the title, Rachel Gupta of She Is India organisation, brought laurels to the country. Currently -She is India organisation by Richa Singh holds the official franchise for 'Mrs. Universe India' and 'Miss Super Talent of the World' in India. Prior to this 'Miss Super Talent of the World' was known as "Miss Asia Pacific World" and the franchise of this prestigious pageant was with Femina and 'I AM SHE' a company led by former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

Rachel hails from Jalandhar, Punjab and she is not only pursuing her academics but is a successful entrepreneur at the young age of 18. As an animal lover, she is conscious of animal cruelty and turned vegan for the same reason. Cocoaberry trained her for the pageant, and her pageant wardrobe was provided by Label Ambrosia Couture.

On getting the crown Rachel Gupta affirmed, "I could not be happier. Wearing this crown and standing here on the Miss Supertalent stage is a dream that many women in my country carry. Today, I represent all of them and the country on this very prestigious stage. It is an honour and a responsibility at the same time.

"I understand that a lot of women hesitate in pursuing their dreams. Either due to the baggage that they carry or lack of faith. I hope my journey inspires and encourages them to have aspirations, break the chains and work towards accomplishing their dreams."

"'Miss Super Talent of the World' is a title that is meant to recognise the journey of women, and what they have grown into now as a personality. Over the years, we have been able to identify some really inspiring personalities that have justified the recognition by not stopping but moving ahead, and pursuing more ambitions. We are glad that we have been able to make a difference in the world, and we shall continue doing so. We certainly do not expect any less from our new 'Miss Super Talent of the World' Rachel Gupta, who has come a long way and stands distinguished today with us," said Thomas Zilliacus, Chairman, Miss Supertalent of the World.

ALSO READ: