India's Modi, Turkey's Erdogan hold meeting on sidelines of SCO Summit in Uzbekistan

Leaders discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

ANI

By Reuters Published: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 4:46 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a regional summit on Friday, in their first encounter in over two years since relations soured.

"The two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors," Modi's office said on Twitter, posting a photo of him shaking hands with Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) regional security group summit in Uzbekistan.

The meeting was not included on Modi's tentative schedule for the summit shared by India's foreign ministry with reporters.

The ministry later said on Twitter that the two leaders "appreciated recent gains in bilateral trade. Also exchanged views on regional & global developments".

After the Ukraine crisis, disrupted supplies of wheat, Turkey agreed to buy more wheat from India. Turkey also imports rice from India.

Modi and Erdogan have both kept lines of communication open with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the crisis.

Putin was also at the SCO summit and Modi was due to meet him separately to discuss trade and other issues later in the day.