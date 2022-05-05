India’s Modi asks states to prepare heat action plans amid rising temperatures

The repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks
Asia1 day ago
India’s prime minister on Thursday urged states and federally administered territories to prepare heat action plans, as south Asia swelters under extreme temperatures.
India recorded its warmest March in over a century, with the maximum temperature across the country reaching 33.1 degrees Celsius, nearly 1.86 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.
In a meeting with federal officials on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told authorities to take measures to avoid deaths due to heat waves and fire incidents, according to a statement issued by his office.
“He stressed that in view of the rising temperatures, regular hospital fire safety audits need to be done,” the statement said.
Over two dozen people have died in India from exposure to extreme heat since late March, as temperatures in many parts of the north, west and the east surged past 40°C.
Scientists have linked the early onset of an intense summer to climate change, and say more than a billion people in India and neighbouring Pakistan were in some way vulnerable to the extreme heat.
ALSO READ:
With monsoon rains likely to arrive within weeks, Modi also told authorities to create “Flood Preparedness Plans” and make arrangements for monitoring the quality of drinking water.
The repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks
Asia1 day ago
Pyongyang leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to boost Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal at the “fastest possible speed”
Asia1 day ago
PTI has staged several protests across the country against the US for an alleged 'foreign conspiracy'
Asia1 day ago
The move came amid countrywide protests demanding the resignation of the prime minister and president
Asia1 day ago
Country set to achieve Net Zero target by 2070
Asia1 day ago
Families came together early on Tuesday morning while many people shared hugs and wishes
Asia2 days ago
Supplies of coal at many thermal power plants are running perilously low
Asia2 days ago
The former prime minister claims that both the Chief Justice and the President were in possession of an incriminating letter
Asia4 days ago