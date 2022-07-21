India's Gautam Adani overtakes Bill Gates to become 4th richest man in the world

The Microsoft co-founder slipped in the rankings after donating $20 billion to his non-profit

Thu 21 Jul 2022

Gautam Adani became the fourth richest man in the world on Thursday, overtaking Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The Adani Group chairman has an estimated wealth of $115.5 billion, according to India Today.

Gates slipped in the rankings after he announced that he would be donating $20 billion from his wealth to his non-profit.

The only people ahead of Adani on the list of richest men in the world are Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault & family of Louis Vuitton, and SpaceX's Elon Musk, the last of whom leads the rankings as the richest man in the world with a net worth of $235.8 billion.

This announcement comes days after Adani announced that his group has won the tender for privatisation of a port in Israel in partnership with Gadot.

Meanwhile, a unit of Adani's flagship Adani Enterprise Ltd has also applied to participate in the July 26 auction of 5G spectrum. In May 2022, he made a big entry into cement when he won the race to acquire Swiss giant Holcim's cement business in India for $10.5 billion.

