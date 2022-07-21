India's Gautam Adani overtakes Bill Gates to become 4th richest man in the world

Three police officials injured in the attack
Gautam Adani became the fourth richest man in the world on Thursday, overtaking Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The Adani Group chairman has an estimated wealth of $115.5 billion, according to India Today.
Gates slipped in the rankings after he announced that he would be donating $20 billion from his wealth to his non-profit.
The only people ahead of Adani on the list of richest men in the world are Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault & family of Louis Vuitton, and SpaceX's Elon Musk, the last of whom leads the rankings as the richest man in the world with a net worth of $235.8 billion.
This announcement comes days after Adani announced that his group has won the tender for privatisation of a port in Israel in partnership with Gadot.
Meanwhile, a unit of Adani's flagship Adani Enterprise Ltd has also applied to participate in the July 26 auction of 5G spectrum. In May 2022, he made a big entry into cement when he won the race to acquire Swiss giant Holcim's cement business in India for $10.5 billion.
