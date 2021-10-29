Indian tennis star Leander Paes, actor Nafisa Ali join Trinamool Congress

Panaji - West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomes Paes to the party fold.

By PTI Published: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 3:00 PM

Indian Tennis veteran Leander Paes on Friday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here.

Banerjee, who is in the coastal state of Goa on a three-day visit, welcomed Paes into the party fold.

Senior actor and activist Nafisa Ali, who contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from South Kolkata against Banerjee, also joined the party.

The TMC took to micro-blogging site Twitter and stated that the party will ensure that every single person of the state sees the Dawn of Democracy that country has been waiting for since 2014.

“We are extremely delighted to share that Shri @Leander joined us today in the presence of our Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial! Together, we shall ensure that every single person in this nation sees the Dawn of Democracy that we have been waiting for since 2014!,” said the Trinamool Congress in a tweet.