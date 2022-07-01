Indian Supreme Court refuses to grant bail to Nupur Sharma

It accuses the suspended BJP leader of 'igniting emotions' across the country

By A Correspondent Published: Fri 1 Jul 2022, 10:57 AM Last updated: Fri 1 Jul 2022, 11:16 AM

The Indian Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant bail to Nupur Sharma, the suspended BJP leader and said she should apologise to the “whole country”.

Accusing Nupur of “igniting emotions” across the country, the court told her she owed the nation an apology. “This lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country,” said India’s apex court. “She and her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire.” It noted that her outburst was responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur, where a tailor was murdered.

"She faces threats or she has become security threat?” asked the court. “The way she has ignited emotions, this lady is single handedly responsible for what is happening in the country.”

"What if she is the spokesperson of a party. She thinks she has back up of power and can make any statement without respect to the law of the land?"

When Sharma’s lawyer said that she had apologised and withdrawn her statement, the court pointed out it was too late. “She should have gone to the TV and apologised to the nation,” it added.

Referring to the lawyer’s argument that in a democracy every citizen has a right to speak, the court responded, "In a democracy, everyone has the right to speak. In a democracy, grass has right to grow and the donkey has the right to eat.”

As for protecting ‘journalistic freedom,’ the court said, “She cannot be put on the pedestal of a journalist when she goes and lambasts on a TV debate and makes irresponsible statements without thinking of the ramifications and consequences that it will have on the fabric of society.”

