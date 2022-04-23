Indian screenwriter John Paul passes away at 71

He wrote over 100 scripts throughout his career

By Web Desk Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 1:13 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 1:16 PM

Renowned Malayalam screenwriter John Paul passed away on Saturday at a private hospital in Kochi. He was 71.

Paul was undergoing treatment for the past few months, according to local media reports. Though he had been showing signs of improvement, his health deteriorated on Friday.

The funeral will be held at Elamkulam Church on Sunday evening.

Paul wrote over 100 screenplays and scripts throughout his career. He was a pivotal figure in Malayalam cinema and was best known for films such as Yathra, Ormakkayi and Kattathe Kilikkoodu, among others.

ALSO READ: