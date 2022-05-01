Indian PM Modi to embark on 3-nation tour for multilateral agreements

The newly appointed foreign secretary revealed that the prime minister would visit Germany, France and Denmark

By ANI Published: Sun 1 May 2022, 11:29 AM Last updated: Sun 1 May 2022, 11:34 AM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-nation visit will have a substantial and comprehensive agenda during his bilateral and multilateral meetings.

Modi will embark on Monday for his three days visit to Germany, Denmark and France.

Addressing a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said Modi would be leaving on a visit to three countries for bilateral as well as multilateral engagements.

The newly-appointed Foreign Secretary informed that the Prime Minister would hold wide-ranging interactions with political leadership in these countries. He will also engage with the Indian diaspora and the top industrialists and CEOs during his visit.

“PM’s three days and three-nation tour have an intense schedule with a substantial and comprehensive agenda, including wide-ranging interactions with political leadership with these countries, the Indian diaspora and the top industrialists and CEOs,” he added.

Kwatra said Modi would meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Germany. The two leaders will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

“The 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) will be followed by a high-level roundtable where PM and Chancellor Scholz will interact with the top CEOs of both countries. PM Modi will also interact and address the Indian diaspora in Germany,” he said.

ALSO READ:

In his departure statement ahead of the three-nation visit, the Prime Minister said his visit to Berlin would be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Chancellor Scholz.

“I see this IGC as an early engagement with the new government in Germany, within six months of its formation, which will be helpful to identify our priorities for the medium and long term,” he said.

Noting the long-standing commercial ties between India and Germany, the Prime Minister informed that he would also jointly address a business roundtable with the goal of energising industry to industry cooperation, which will help strengthen the post-Covid economic recovery in both the countries.