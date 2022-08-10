Indian PM Modi owns assets worth over Rs22.3 million: Report

By PTI Published: Wed 10 Aug 2022, 4:40 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Aug 2022, 5:28 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi owns assets worth over Rs22.3 million, mostly as bank deposits, but has no immovable properties as he has donated his share in a piece of land in Gandhinagar, according to his latest disclosure about assets.

He has no investment in any bonds, shares or mutual funds, does not own any vehicles, but has four gold rings valued at Rs173,000, according to his declaration updated till March 31.

Modi's movable assets rose by Rs2.61 million from a year ago, ,ut he no longer owns the immovable assets which were worth Rs11 million as on March 31, 2021. His assets total Rs22,382.504 as on March 31, 2022, according to details uploaded on the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) website.

The residential plot he jointly held with three other owners, each having an equal share, was purchased by him in October 2002 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

The latest update said, ''Immovable property Survey No. 401/A was jointly held with three other joint owners and each having an equal share of 25 per cent is no more owned by the self as the same has been donated.''

The cash in hand with the prime minister as on March 31, 2022 was Rs35,250 and his National Savings Certificates with post office were worth Rs905,105 and had life insurance policies valued at Rs189,305. Among the prime minister's Cabinet colleagues who have declared their assets, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has movables worth Rs25.4 million and immovable assets worth Rs29.7 million as on March 31, 2022.

Of all the 29 Cabinet ministers, the ones who have declared their own and their dependents' assets for the last fiscal also include Dharmendra Pradhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, R K Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Parshottam Rupala and G Kishan Reddy.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who was a Cabinet minister in the last fiscal and demitted office in July, has also declared his assets.