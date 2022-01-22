Indian officer's shared video of playful ape reminds Elon Musk of his toddler son

Supriya Sahu's video clip shows a small ape playing in a field surrounded by straws in Tamil Nadu.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 22 Jan 2022, 3:55 PM

She is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and is the principal secretary, department of environment, climate change and forests in Tamil Nadu.

Surpiya Sahu is also prolific on social media; on Saturday, for instance, she had more than half a dozen tweets including one of an injured bonnet macaque being released by her department after it underwent emergency surgery and of the safe release of a leopard.

Interestingly, Sahu also shared a news item relating to Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO, and his toddler (named by him as: X Æ A-Xii), who shared a Twitter video posted by one Massimo@Rainmaker1973 two days earlier. And it happened to be a clip that she had posted on her social media site about two years ago of a small ape playing in a field surrounded by straws in Tamil Nadu.

“This clip shared by @supriyasahuias in 2020 is a brilliant example of how play is totally shared by great apes and humans: not only gorillas and other primates play, but they do it just like us,” tweeted Massimo.

To which Elon responded: “Baby X is just like this haha.” Musk’s son with his former wife, Canadian singer Grimes, is now known as X AE A-XII (or X AE A-12) Musk.

Sahu, who also served as the director-general of Doordarshan, chose not to comment on the tweets.