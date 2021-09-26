Indian Navy on standby for rescue ops as Cyclone Gulab hits

The pink and green jumpsuits, made famous by the hit Netflix show, is jumpstarting an industry hit hard by the pandemic
The Indian Navy said on Sunday that it was closely monitoring the movement of Cyclone Gulab and kept naval ships and aircraft on standby for rescue and relief operations. Gulab is likely to cross between Gopalpur in Odisha’s Ganjam district and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh around midnight, the India Meteorological Department said.
The Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam and naval officers in charge of Odisha have carried out preparatory activities to combat the effects of the cyclone, according to an official statement.
The Navy is in constant liaison with the state administrations for rendering assistance as required and closely monitoring the movement of the cyclonic storm, it said.
As part of the preparedness, flood relief teams and diving teams are prepositioned in Odisha and ready at Visakhapatnam to render immediate assistance, it added.
Two naval ships are at sea with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief material, and medical teams will render assistance in the most-affected areas.
Aircraft are kept ready at naval air stations INS Dega in Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake an aerial survey of the most-affected areas, casualty evacuation and airdrop of relief material, the statement said.
Meanwhile, the East Coast Railway has cancelled 34 pairs of trains due to Cyclone Gulab.
The ECoR has also rescheduled 13 trains and diverted at least 17 trains so far, according to its bulletins.
“In view of forecast of heavy rain with cyclonic wind, all necessary precautions have been taken by ECoR,” it said. The railways is conducting extensive patrolling in areas that are likely to be affected.
Bridges are kept under watch, and appropriate steps have been taken for electrical and signaling operations.
