Indian food delivery firm Zomato's co-founder resigns

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reviewed several issues of mutual interest with Mohammed bin Salman
Indian food aggregator Zomato Ltd said on Friday its co-founder, Mohit Gupta, had resigned.
This comes after Rahul Ganjoo, head of new businesses at Zomato, stepped down earlier this week:
In the UAE, Zomato’s food ordering feature will be discontinued from November 24. Customers looking to order food on the Zomato app will now be redirected to the Talabat app.
“At the same time, Zomato will continue to build on its restaurant discovery and dining out business,” Zomato said in an e-mail to partner restaurants in the country.
More to follow
ALSO READ:
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reviewed several issues of mutual interest with Mohammed bin Salman
The Prime Minister had been feeling unwell for two days, according to the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting
The ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine is a central topic here, as multiple nations discuss the possibilities of its end
He had mask-less encounters with leaders from 8 Southeast Asian countries, as well as those from the United States, China, Japan, Australia and Canada
An explosion on Istiklal street on Sunday killed six and injured 38, with President Erdogan saying initial signs point to a 'terror attack'
He is in the country for the Group of 20 summit happening in Bali
After the murder, officials said that the accused would start disposing of pieces of the body at different locations in and around the city for the next 18 nights
Sheikh Mohamed, Indonesian President Joko Widodo offer dua as they inaugurate the place of worship