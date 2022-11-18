Indian food delivery firm Zomato's co-founder resigns

This comes after Rahul Ganjoo, head of new businesses at Zomato, stepped down earlier this week

Indian food aggregator Zomato Ltd said on Friday its co-founder, Mohit Gupta, had resigned.

In the UAE, Zomato’s food ordering feature will be discontinued from November 24. Customers looking to order food on the Zomato app will now be redirected to the Talabat app.

“At the same time, Zomato will continue to build on its restaurant discovery and dining out business,” Zomato said in an e-mail to partner restaurants in the country.

