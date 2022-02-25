Indian FM, eastern European counterparts discuss ways to evacuate citizens stuck at Ukraine border

Kerala CM Vijayan wrote to EAM S Jaishankar, asking him to ensure the safe return of students belonging from Kerala
Asia19 hours ago
India’s external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar reached out to his counterparts in Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, seeking their help to facilitate evacuation of Indians stuck at the Ukranian border.
Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said the Indian government has taken several steps to help evacuate its nationals stranded in Ukraine. He called up his Russian counterpart and emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy were the best way forward.
“Just spoke to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the Ukraine developments,” said Jaishankar on Twitter. “Underlined that dialogue and diplomacy are the best way forward.”
He also reached out “to my friend FM Peter Szijjarto of Hungary on the Ukraine evacuation,” tweeted Jaishankar. “He has promised full cooperation to facilitate evacuation from Debrecen. Thank him for his understanding.”
Jaishankar also spoke to Ivan Korcok, the Slovakian foreign minister. "Spoke to FM @IvanKorcok. Discussed the situation in Ukraine. Appreciate his willingness to facilitate the evacuation of Indian nationals through Slovakia," tweeted the Indian minister.
Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Indian ministry of external affairs, tweeted the contact details of officials that Indians in Ukraine’s borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania could get in touch with.
