Indian farmers call off long-running protests after government offers

India and Russia expected to cement several trade and defence pacts
Asia2 days ago
India’s farmers will call off long-running protests after the government agreed to concede to a clutch of pending demands, including assurances to consider guaranteed prices for all produce, not just rice and wheat, union leaders said on Tuesday.
Tens of thousands of farmers have staged more than a year of protests to persuade Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal three agriculture laws from late 2020. Last month, Modi made a surprise U-turn, saying he would roll them back.
Despite Modi’s climb-down, farmers continued to press the government to meet other demands such as Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for all produce and taking back legal cases filed against protesters.
ALSO READ:
India and Russia expected to cement several trade and defence pacts
Asia2 days ago
MA Yusuff Ali was approached by the woman while he was visiting his saviours in Kerala who rescued him during the chopper crash
Asia2 days ago
The Nobel laureate has been detained since February 1.
Asia3 days ago
People posted photos of their missing relatives on Facebook, with public pleas for any information about their whereabouts.
Asia3 days ago
Supporters of leader say the cases are baseless and designed to end her political career
Asia3 days ago
Authorities have also prohibited all mobile internet, data services, bulk SMS of all providers in the area
Asia3 days ago
Kabul's women’s rights activists say they would fight for right to education, employment and participation in political and social life
Asia3 days ago
Khan announced to honour Malik Adnan and award him the Tamgha i Shujaat
Asia3 days ago