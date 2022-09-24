Indian auto driver who won Rs250 million regrets it, wants people to 'leave him alone'

In almost all of the furnaces, kids as young as four or five labour alongside their families from early in the morning until dark, in the heat of summer
An Indian auto driver who won Rs250 million in the lottery is now wondering whether it was worth it.
In a video posted to social media, Anoop says that people keep pestering him in his home, asking for money. He says they don't understand that he does not have the money yet, and that he is unable to take his son to the hospital, according to Times of India.
Anoop says that it may have been better had he won the second or third prize rather than the first. Local media reports that he has been moving around his relatives' houses in order to avoid the throngs of people.
Last week, the auto driver won the Rs250 million Onam bumper lottery in Kerala just a day after his application for a loan of Rs300,000 was approved. He had been planning to go to Malaysia to work as a chef but abandoned the plan after his win.
