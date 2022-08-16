Indian Army finds mortal remains of missing soldier after 38 years

He had been missing since a vital 1984 Army operation in Siachen

The Northern Command of the Indian Army on Monday said that they had recovered the mortal remains of a soldier who went missing during a vital 1984 Army operation in Siachen.

According to them, Lance Naik Late Chander Sekhar had been missing since May 29, 1984, in Siachen.

"A patrol of Indian Army recovered the mortal remains of LNk (Late) Chander Shekhar who was missing since 29 May 1984 while deployed at Glacier due to an avalanche," the Northern Command of the Indian Army said, in a tweet.

The Indian Army said that the late soldier was identified with the help of his identification disk that bore his Army number.

"LNk (Late) Chander Shekhar was identified with the help of the identification disk bearing his Army number, which was entangled along with the mortal remains," they added. Further details were recovered from official Army records.

According to these records, the soldier had been deployed for Operation Meghdoot at the Gyongla Glacier in 1984.

"The Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks salute LNk (Late) Chander Shekhar who made the supreme sacrifice while being deployed for Operation Meghdoot at Gyongla Glacier in 1984; mortal remains will be handed over to the family shortly," it added.

'Operation Meghdoot', the code-name for an Indian Armed Forces operation, was launched 38 years ago, on April 13.

Launched in 1984 to capture the Siachen Glacier in Jammu and Kashmir, which precipitated the Siachen conflict, this military operation was unique, because it was the first assault launched at the world's highest battlefield.The military action resulted in Indian troops gaining control of the entire Siachen Glacier.

The Siachen Glacier is the highest battleground on earth, where India and Pakistan have fought intermittently since 1984. Both countries maintain a permanent military presence in the region at a height of over 6,000m. More than 2,000 have died in this inhospitable terrain, mostly due to weather extremes, as well as the natural hazards of mountain warfare.

