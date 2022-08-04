India: World's largest floating solar power plant to be built in Madhya Pradesh

The project is estimated to be worth over Rs30 billion

With an aim to increase the power generation capacity of the central state of Madhya Pradesh and address the electricity problems in the region, a floating solar power plant is going to be built in Khandwa, which will generate 600MW of power by 2022-23, officials said on Wednesday.

Said to be the world's largest floating solar plant, the project is estimated to be worth over Rs30 billion.

"Omkareshwar Dam is built on the Narmada river. This is our hydel project, and in this, we produce energy from water, but it is spread over about 100 square kilometres, there is a very large water body where the water level remains normal," Renewable Energy Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Dubey told ANI. Dubey also said that the change in water level in the area was nominal, and it thus would serve as a suitable site.

"We will have a PPA of 300MW. So we have given a little bit of leverage, maybe a little more or less as per the requirement, so in total instead of 300, we are doing PPA in the first phase of 200 MW," he added.

Dubey also highlighted that with the new floating solar plant, Khandwa will become the only district in Madhya Pradesh to have "all three things including solar, hydel and thermal with over 4,000MW power to be produced from a single district".

"In the next phase, we have called tenders for 300 MW more, so this will be the world's largest project which will be called floating solar," said Dubey.

