India: Working hours cut for female police officers in Maharashtra

Duty times for women have been reduced from 12 hours to eight on an experimental basis

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 29 Jan 2022, 8:46 AM

Maharashtra has cut down the duty hours for women police personnel from 12 hours to eight. Sanjay Pandey, director-general of police, issued the new order.

The state’s police directorate had tried this on an experimental basis in a few cities including Navi Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Amravati. Encouraged by the response, it has decided to extend it across the state.

During emergencies and festive occasions, when hundreds of thousands of people merge in public places for 18 hours or more, senior officials will decide whether to deploy women personnel for additional hours.

Many women police officials have in the past complained to their bosses about the long working hours and how it was having an adverse impact on their lives.

ALSO READ:

Most police personnel across India put in long working hours on a regular basis. The Status of Policing in India report 2019 had noted that nearly a quarter of the total personnel work for more than 16 hours a day on average, while 44 per cent work for more than 12 hours.

The report by a non-profit and think-tank pointed out that 73 per cent of police personnel had said their workload was taking a toll on their physical and mental health.