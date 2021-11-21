India: Woman pours acid on lover for rejecting marriage proposal

It is believed to have lived some 70 million years ago
Offbeat2 days ago
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned!
A 35-year-old Kerala woman was arrested for allegedly pouring acid on a man, who rejected her marriage proposal.
According to police, the man, Arun Kumar (27), has lost his vision in one eye and is currently undergoing treatment in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.
The Adimali police said, “Kumar and Sheeba became friends through social media and they were in a relationship. When they decided to get married, Kumar came to know that Sheeba is already married to a man and has two children. Later, Kumar decided to end the relationship and marry another woman.”
ALSO READ:
“Upon knowing this, Sheeba called Kumar for discussing and when she could not able to convince to him marry her, Sheeba attacked Kumar with acid near Irumbupalam. Sheeba also suffered burn injuries,” said the police.
According to ANI, the incident took place on November 16 and the woman was arrested three days later.
It is believed to have lived some 70 million years ago
Offbeat2 days ago
Though the 4-year-old doe struggled, it got back on its hooves after every fall
Offbeat2 days ago
The French footballer describes it as a big moment for him
Offbeat2 days ago
The shells, assumed to have formed necklaces and bracelets, were discovered in Morocco's Bizmoune cave
Offbeat2 days ago
The event featured a never-before-seen guest list
Offbeat2 days ago
The German shepherd inherited his vast fortune, which includes the eight-bedroom waterfront home, from his grandfather
Offbeat3 days ago
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and an emir of Qatar had once been interested in buying the property
Offbeat4 days ago
The screening test has been described as a "major technological advancement"
Offbeat4 days ago