India: Woman pours acid on lover for rejecting marriage proposal

The man lost his vision and undergoing treatment

By Web Desk Published: Sun 21 Nov 2021, 11:13 AM Last updated: Sun 21 Nov 2021, 12:07 PM

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned!

A 35-year-old Kerala woman was arrested for allegedly pouring acid on a man, who rejected her marriage proposal.

According to police, the man, Arun Kumar (27), has lost his vision in one eye and is currently undergoing treatment in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

The Adimali police said, “Kumar and Sheeba became friends through social media and they were in a relationship. When they decided to get married, Kumar came to know that Sheeba is already married to a man and has two children. Later, Kumar decided to end the relationship and marry another woman.”

“Upon knowing this, Sheeba called Kumar for discussing and when she could not able to convince to him marry her, Sheeba attacked Kumar with acid near Irumbupalam. Sheeba also suffered burn injuries,” said the police.

According to ANI, the incident took place on November 16 and the woman was arrested three days later.