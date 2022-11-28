India: Woman and son kill father, hack body into 22 pieces in chilling resemblance to Shraddha Walkar murder

The police set up a hideout in the area after midnight, and caught the person in the act

File photo

By Agencies Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 11:58 AM

In a chilling resemblance to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, on Monday, the Delhi Police arrested a woman and her son for allegedly killing her husband, chopping him into pieces and then storing the bits in a refrigerator.

The incident took place at Trilokpuri, New Delhi.

The body parts were thrown in different areas of Pandav Nagar and East Delhi, officials added.

Police set up a hideout in front of the Chand Cinema after midnight, and caught the person in the act.

The case follows in the wake of the sensational murder case in which accused Aaftab Poonawala allegedly killed his live-in girlfriend Shraddha Walkar in May this year and chopped her body into 35 parts.

He stored the chopped parts in a refrigerator and gradually disposed them off in the forested areas of South Delhi and Gurgaon.

The accused is currently in Delhi Police custody and will be undergoing a polygraph test today.

