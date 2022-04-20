India will soon start special visa category for foreign nationals, says PM Modi

Stressing on the cause, the country's UN representative cites climate change, floods and drought as the reason
Asia2 days ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India will soon launch the 'Ayush mark' to recognise traditional medicine products which will give the authenticity to quality Ayush products of the country.
The prime minister also said that India will soon start the Ayush visa category for those who come to the country seeking traditional ways of treatment.
He was speaking after the inauguration of the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir here in Gujarat in the presence of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and WHO Director General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus.
“India will soon introduce the Ayush mark, which will give authenticity to quality Ayush products of the country. The mark will be given to products vetted using the latest technology. This will give confidence to the people of the world that they are purchasing quality Ayush products,” PM Modi said.
ALSO READ:
Stressing on the cause, the country's UN representative cites climate change, floods and drought as the reason
Asia2 days ago
The country's ambitious space programme launched its first astronaut into orbit in 2003
Asia2 days ago
Hundreds of people light candles and display banners during a silent demonstration in Colombo
Asia2 days ago
Voter surveys show Robredo is a distant second behind Marcos Jr
Asia2 days ago
At least nine people, including eight police officers, were injured and are being treated in hospitals
Asia3 days ago
Several people, including policemen, injured in violence
Asia3 days ago
Authorities unable to confirm if there were oil spills due to low visibility
Asia3 days ago
Sharma said the economy did not face a crisis and Nepal’s situation could not be compared with Sri Lanka
Asia3 days ago