India: Vinay Kwatra appointed as next Foreign Secretary

The shipments could help Colombo bring down rice prices, which have doubled in a year
Asia2 days ago
Vijay Mohan Kwatra, India's ambassador to Nepal has been appointed as the new Foreign Secretary of India.
He will succeed Hashvardhan Shringla, who will be retiring by the end of this month, as per a Personnel Order.
Kwatra has also served as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office during his 32 years of service.
ALSO READ:
The shipments could help Colombo bring down rice prices, which have doubled in a year
Asia2 days ago
The emergency laws came ahead of planned anti-government protests on Sunday
Asia2 days ago
As part of that assistance, the aircraft’s cockpit voice recorder is being downloaded and analysed at a lab in Washington
Asia2 days ago
The 34-year-old, who was taking his mother to a hospital, fell off the locomotive early on Saturday morning
Asia2 days ago
The Indian Narcotics Control Bureau arrested the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on October 2021
Asia2 days ago
Security forces given sweeping powers a day after hundreds of people tried to storm President Gotabaya Rajapaksa residence
Asia2 days ago
Mark Frerichs is believed to be kidnapped by the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network two years ago
Asia2 days ago
Pakistani PM alleges that the US is conspiring against him after he visited Moscow in February
Asia2 days ago