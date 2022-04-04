India: Vinay Kwatra appointed as next Foreign Secretary

He will succeed Hashvardhan Shringla

Published: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 4:33 PM

Vijay Mohan Kwatra, India's ambassador to Nepal has been appointed as the new Foreign Secretary of India.

He will succeed Hashvardhan Shringla, who will be retiring by the end of this month, as per a Personnel Order.

Kwatra has also served as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office during his 32 years of service.

