India: Vijay Mallya sentenced to 4 months in jail, fined Rs2,000 for contempt of court

The Supreme Court of India has sentenced business tycoon Vijay Mallya to four months in prison and has been fined Rs2,000 for contempt of court.
He was found guilty for withholding information from the court in 2017, ANI has reported.
The apex court has also asked Mallya to deposit back $40 million with interest within four weeks. The Supreme Court has added that failure to do so would lead to attachment of properties.
Amicus curiae, senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, assisting the bench in the case had submitted that Mallya was held guilty on two counts - for not disclosing assets and violating expressive orders of restraint passed by the Karnataka High Court.
Last year, the top court while saying that it has waited "long enough" and cannot "wait longer now" for Mallya to get extradited from the United Kingdom to India, decided to go ahead with the hearing on the quantum of punishment in the contempt case against him.
The top court had held Mallya guilty of contempt of court for transferring $40 million to his children in violation of the court's order and sought his presence before it on various occasions.
(With inputs from ANI)
