India: UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives bomb threat, probe underway

It came up as a message on the police control room's WhatsApp helpline

File photo

By ANI Published: Tue 9 Aug 2022, 7:15 AM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received a bomb threat, informed officials on Monday.

The death threat was received as a message on the police control room's WhatsApp helpline on August 2, immediately causing a stir.

The message threatened to bomb the Chief Minister within 3 days.

The operation commander of the helpline filed a case with the police. A case has been registered at Sushant Golf City Police Station, and a search is currently underway to identify and arrest the sender.

Further investigations are underway.

