India: Teacher gets 79 years in jail for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls

A teacher in Kerala was sentenced to 79 years rigorous punishment for sexually assaulting 4 students.
The girl students were minors and attended an aided lower primary school in Kannur, Kerala, where the teacher taught mathematics.
P E Govindan Namboodiri, 50, has also been ordered to pay a fine of Rs270,000 (around Dh12,500).
He had previously been charged with the sexual assault of five students of grades 4 and 5 between June 2013 and February 2014, under the pretext of helping them solve maths problems in the classroom.
