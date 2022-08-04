India: Teacher gets 79 years in jail for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls

He has also been ordered to pay a fine of Rs270,000

A teacher in Kerala was sentenced to 79 years rigorous punishment for sexually assaulting 4 students.

The girl students were minors and attended an aided lower primary school in Kannur, Kerala, where the teacher taught mathematics.

P E Govindan Namboodiri, 50, has also been ordered to pay a fine of Rs270,000 (around Dh12,500).

He had previously been charged with the sexual assault of five students of grades 4 and 5 between June 2013 and February 2014, under the pretext of helping them solve maths problems in the classroom.

