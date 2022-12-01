India: South Korean YouTuber harassed in Mumbai; 2 arrested

Since April, the country has registered 20 new polio cases, and the outbreak has been seen as a blow to the efforts to eradicate the disease
On Thursday, the Mumbai Police arrested two people accused of harassing a South Korean woman YouTuber in the Khar area of Mumbai.
The YouTuber — a South Korean national — was reportedly harassed and molested by two people on Tuesday night while she was live streaming from Khar. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
The accused have been identified as Mobeen Chand Mohd Shaikh (19) and Mohd Naqib Sadarialam Ansari (20).
After the video went viral, the Khar police registered a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the accused youths.
Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police wrote:
"Mumbai Police's Khar Police station has taken a suo moto action, in an incident that happened with a Korean woman (foreigner) in the jurisdiction of Khar West. In this regard, both the accused have been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC".
In the video which has gone viral, it can be clearly seen how both youths were forcing the Korean woman to sit in their car. Later, one of them even put his hand on the shoulder of the woman and also tried to kiss her cheeks.
The victim in her tweet wrote:
"Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging in the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming."
