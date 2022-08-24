India: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Priyanka to travel abroad for medical check-ups

Congress interim president also plans to visit her ailing mother

By ANI Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 10:29 AM

On Wednesday, Congress General Secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh said that the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi would be travelling abroad today for her medical check-up, along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi, along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will be travelling abroad for medical check-ups. Party MP Rahul Gandhi will address 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally in Delhi on September 4," he said, in a statement.

Sonia Gandhi will also visit her ailing mother before she returns to Delhi, he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress president had met the newly-elected President of India Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, amidst the ongoing internal differences in the Congress party.

Recently, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma announced his resignation from the chairmanship of the party's steering committee for the state, saying that he was left with no choice after the continuing exclusion and insults. Rajeev Shukla, the AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh, was sent to pacify him. After his meeting with Sharma, Shukla travelled to Delhi to meet Gandhi.

According to some reports, Sonia Gandhi had recently tested positive for Covid-19.

