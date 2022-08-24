India: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Priyanka to travel abroad for medical check-ups

The men were released in consideration of the time they served after their conviction in 2008
On Wednesday, Congress General Secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh said that the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi would be travelling abroad today for her medical check-up, along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
"Congress President Sonia Gandhi, along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will be travelling abroad for medical check-ups. Party MP Rahul Gandhi will address 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally in Delhi on September 4," he said, in a statement.
Sonia Gandhi will also visit her ailing mother before she returns to Delhi, he added.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress president had met the newly-elected President of India Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, amidst the ongoing internal differences in the Congress party.
Recently, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma announced his resignation from the chairmanship of the party's steering committee for the state, saying that he was left with no choice after the continuing exclusion and insults. Rajeev Shukla, the AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh, was sent to pacify him. After his meeting with Sharma, Shukla travelled to Delhi to meet Gandhi.
According to some reports, Sonia Gandhi had recently tested positive for Covid-19.
ALSO READ:
The men were released in consideration of the time they served after their conviction in 2008
A conviction would disqualify him from standing for election, according to legal experts
Khan could be disqualified for life from politics if convicted of insulting judge Zeba Chaudhry
The court unanimously dismisses Najib's appeals to forestall the final verdict
The storm will barrel north-westward through northern provinces, forecasters say
For proper identification of the criminals, they went through 300 CCTV footage records
This is his first visit to the country since assuming office in April 2022
The person also demanded Rs50 million to defuse the bombs