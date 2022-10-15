India slips 6 ranks on Global Hunger Index in 2022, at 107

Matter being investigated by appropriate authorities, says foreign minister S. Jaishankar
India has slipped 6 places in the Global Hunger Index (GHI), ranking at 107 out of 116 countries.
The South Asian country is now in the 'serious' category with a score of 29.1. A score of 9.9 or less is considered 'low' risk, a score of 35-49.9 is 'alarming;, whereas anything above that is 'extremely alarming'.
Published by Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe, the Global Hunger Index measures and tracks hunger globally and regionally.
Based on four indicators – under-nourishment, wasting (low weight for height), stunting (low height for age) and under-five mortality – the index is put out annually.
With a score of less than 5, China has topped the chart with 16 other countries.
Burundu, Syria, Somalia, and South Sudan have been categorised as 'extremely alarming'.
ALSO READ:
Matter being investigated by appropriate authorities, says foreign minister S. Jaishankar
Aircraft flew as close as 12km north of inter-Korean border, South Korea's army chief says
Earlier this month, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to PM Modi, saying that efforts to impose the Hindi language were 'unacceptable'
Security experts have said the firing of tear gas by police inside the stadium, a prohibited measure, triggered the riot
Sharif was elected prime minister by Pakistan’s parliament earlier this year, following a week of political turmoil that led to Imran Khan's ouster
The apex court had earlier reserved its order on petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court upholding the ban on the garment in educational institutions
Police said that the blaze seemed to have erupted from the rear portion of the vehicle, which was soon engulfed in flames
The victim was interviewed and was selected for the job of digital marketing, but was later employed by a company that ran a fake call centre