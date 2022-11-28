India: Slabs fall off of foot overbridge in Maharashtra railway station, several injured

Just this week, 38 people were killed and two were injured in a fire at a factory situated in central China's Anyang city
Indian Railways on Sunday announced ex-gratia of Rs1 lakh to those who were grievously injured after a portion of the foot-over bridge collapsed at Balharshah Junction railway station in Chandrapur.
According to the Railway officials, ex-gratia of Rs50,000 is also announced to those who sustained simple injuries.
Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway Shivaji Sutar said, "Railway announces Ex gratia Rs1 lakh to grievously injured and Rs50,000 to those who sustained simple injuries. Injured persons being given best medical treatment by shifting them to other hospitals for early recovery."
Earlier, at least four people were injured after a portion of the foot-over bridge collapsed.
All were shifted to Civil Hospital after giving first aid. However, no causality has been reported so far.
According to the railway officials, a part of the pre-cast slab of the foot over-bridge (FOB) at Balharshah, Nagpur division fell down today at around 5.10 pm.
"A part of the Pre-case slab of FOB at Balharshah railway station connecting platforms 1 and 2 have fallen down at around 5.10 pm on Saturday. It is mentioned here that not the FOB has fallen down, it's a part of the pre-cast slab (a small part of the walkway)," Shivaji Sutar earlier had said.
