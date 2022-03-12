India: Six held in Kerala for stabbing political worker in Kerala

The victim later succumbed to his injuries

By ANI Published: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 8:57 PM Last updated: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 9:03 PM

A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) worker who was stabbed during a clash at a temple festival on March 2 succumbed to his injuries and as many as six accused have been arrested in the case, the police informed on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police (SP) R Viswanadh said “A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha worker, who was stabbed during a clash at a temple festival on March 2 succumbed to his injuries.”

“We had registered the First Information Report (FIR) on March 3. In our investigation so far we cannot say that there is a political connection,” he said.

Viswanadh added that out of seven accused six have been arrested.

