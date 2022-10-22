India: Shiv Nadar tops list of country's most philanthropic individuals

Well-known businessmen of India rank prominently on the list, with Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries featuring on the third spot

Published: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 1:30 PM

Hurun India and Edelgive have issued the ninth edition of the Philanthropy List, ranking the most generous individuals in the country. Well-known businessmen of India rank prominently on the list.

Taking the lead is Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL Technologies, donating a remarkable sum of Rs116.1 billion.

He was followed by Azim Premji and family with a donation value of Rs4.84 billion.

Mukesh Ambani and family (Reliance Industries) came in third by donating Rs4.11 billion of their wealth.

Kumar Mangalam Birla and family, come fourth on the list having donated Rs2.42 billion. The family has made an individual contribution of almost Rs750 million.

Ranked fifth on the list are Susmita, Subroto, Radha, and NS Parthasarathy. They have received the same spot for having made a combined contribution of Rs4.25 billion.

Gautam Adani and is family rank seventh after donating Rs1.9 billion, while Anil Agarwal along with his family has donated Rs1.65 billon taking the eighth spot of the list.

The co-founder of Infosys, Nandan Nilekani, has ranked ninth on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 after donating a sum of Rs1.59 billion.

Finally, M Naik, group executive chairman of Larsen & Toubro has taken the last spot on the list by donating a total of Rs1.42 billion.

Published for the ninth year in a row by the EdelGive Foundation and Hurun Report, the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropy List comes after the Hurun India Rich List. The list features 1,103 of India's wealthiest individuals and has been published in September 2022 for the eleventh consecutive year.

