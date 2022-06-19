India: Security beefed up at Jantar Mantar ahead of Congress' Agnipath protest

By ANI Published: Sun 19 Jun 2022, 1:46 PM

Police and Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed at Jantar Mantar ahead of the 'Satyagraha' protest of the Congress party against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the Indian Armed Forces.

The party is likely to hold a 'satyagraha' on Sunday at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the youth protesting against Central Government's Agnipath Recruitment Scheme.

All MPs, CWC members, and AICC office bearers will participate in the protest.

Protests have broken out in various parts of the country against the new recruitment scheme in the Armed Forces. In some places, the protests turned violent as trains were set ablaze.

Earlier on Saturday, one person died in Telangana's Secunderabad on Friday as protests against the newly announced military recruitment policy, Agnipath, turned violent.

Earlier, protesters torched compartments of a train in Bihar's Samastipur and those in another train at Lakhisarai station.

As many as 340 train services were affected on Friday due to youth's agitation against the recently launched Agnipath recruitment scheme.