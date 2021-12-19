India: Section 144 imposed in Kerala district after alleged political murders

It was the first time Aung San Suu Kyi, who is known for wearing elegant traditional outfits, has been seen in a prison uniform in court
Asia1 day ago
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the alleged murders of SDPI state secretary KS Shaan and BJP OBC morcha state secretary Ranjith Sreenivasan on Sunday and assured of strict action against those involved in the crimes.
“Such heinous and inhumane acts of violence are dangerous to the state. I am sure that all the people would be ready to identify and isolate such killer groups and their hateful attitudes,” Vijayan said in a press conference.
He assured that the police will take strict action against those behind the acts.
ALSO READ:
Two murders of senior political functionaries from SDPI and BJP have rocked Kerala’s Alappuzha, forcing the local administration to impose Section 144 in the district.
In two separate incidents, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) state secretary KS Shaan was allegedly attacked and murdered in Kerala’s Alappuzha on Saturday night. This was followed by a separate incident in which BJP OBC morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan was killed at his house by unidentified people early on Sunday morning in Alappuzha.
According to the police, Shaan was on a two-wheeler when a gang in a car attacked him on Saturday night. SDPI has alleged that RSS workers are behind this attack.
Within 12 hours after Shaan’s murder, BJP OBC morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan was killed at his house by unidentified people early on Sunday morning in Alappuzha.Further investigation is underway.
It was the first time Aung San Suu Kyi, who is known for wearing elegant traditional outfits, has been seen in a prison uniform in court
Asia1 day ago
Government trying to finance budget from domestic revenues, finance ministry spokesman Ahmad Wali Haqmal says
Asia1 day ago
In the past, those who flouted rules were reportedly "taken away and never seen again"
Asia1 day ago
More than 300,000 people fled their homes and sought emergency shelter
Asia2 days ago
About 2,503 people including 545 children sheltering on the Thai side of the border
Asia2 days ago
Blaze took place in a commercial district in Osaka
Asia2 days ago
Periodic webinars on topics related to taxation will also be held to help customers
Asia2 days ago
Around a dozen wild avian species are close to extinction in the South Asian country
Asia3 days ago