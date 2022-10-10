India: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently extended the act that empowers the armed forces to maintain public order in "disturbed areas," in some parts of the northeast for another six months
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at a Gurugram Hospital on Monday, his son Akhilesh Yadav said.
The SP leader had been under critical condition for the past few days. He was also on life-saving drugs, the medical bulletin of Medanta Hospital had said on Friday.
Born on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav was one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence.
He was elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.
In July this year, the Samajwadi Party patriarch's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.
