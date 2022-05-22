India: Rescue efforts underway after boy, 6, falls into borewell

She has been in jail for six-and-half years for allegedly murdering her daughter
A six-year-old boy fell into a borewell in the Bairampur village of Hoshiarpur in Punjab on Sunday, informed the police.
Necessary steps are being taken to rescue the child, said the police.
"We are taking necessary steps to rescue the child. NDRF team is informed, and they will reach shortly. A medical team is also present at the spot," Gopal Singh, Hoshiarpur DSP.
A local told ANI that the boy was playing in a field when he climbed a borewell shaft, and some stray dogs started chasing him. The jute bag covering the borewell shaft could not support the child's weight and gave in, causing him to tumble into the borewell.
The boy belongs to a family of migrant labourers.
A camera has been put inside the borewell to monitor the boy's condition, and oxygen is being provided through pipes, added officials.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also said that he is in constant touch with the administration regarding the incident.
