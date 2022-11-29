India: RBI announces pilot for digital rupee

The student was sent home from school after getting minor treatment for his hand injury
The central bank of India has announced the first pilot for the retail digital rupee which will take place on December 1, 2022.
A press release by the Reserve Bank of India said that the pilot would cover select locations in closed user group (CUG) comprising participating customers and merchants.
The e₹-R would be in the form of a digital token that represents legal tender. It would be issued in the same denominations that paper currency and coins are currently issued.
Users will be able to transact with the e-Rupee through a digital wallet offered by participating banks and those that are stored on devices.
Eight banks have been identified for phase-wise participation in this pilot. The first phase will begin with four banks, which are: State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank in four cities across the country.
