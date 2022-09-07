India: Rahul Gandhi to sleep in container for next 150 days

Political analysts consider this his preparation for the 2024 elections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who embarks on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari today, will be staying in a container for the next 150 days.

In what is being seen as a Congress' "masterstroke" to take on the Narendra Modi government in the upcoming 2024 elections, Congress is launching the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Wednesday in which Gandhi will start the 150 day, 3,570 km-long journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

According to his party, he will not be staying in a hotel for any part of the 150 days. Sleeping beds, toilets and air-conditioners will be installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in mind the intense heat and humidity of certain places on their journey.

"About 60 such containers have been prepared and sent to Kanyakumari, where a village has been set up in which these containers have been placed", said the sources. "The container will be parked in a new place every day for night rest. Full-time Yatris who stay with Rahul Gandhi will eat together and stay close."

The sources further said that Rahul Gandhi considers the Bharat Jodo Yatra journey as a way to connect with the common people.

"Rahul Gandhi calls it a journey, but political analysts consider it preparation for 2024," the sources added.

Gandhi attended a prayer meeting earlier today at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur – the place his father Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a bomb blast on May 21, 1991, while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

"I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too", Gandhi said in a tribute to his father. "Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome," he tweeted.

After the prayer meet, Rahul Gandhi left for Kanyakumari where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will present him the Tricolour. The Congress leader will address a rally while officially kick-starting the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress party's general secretary, asserted on Tuesday that through the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', people will be united on issues like inflation and unemployment among other matters of public importance.

"We are starting a positive politics. We want to hear from you; we want to solve your problems. We want to unite our beloved country", Priyanka said in a Facebook video. "Let us unite India together."

Politics today has turned a blind eye towards people and their issues, she added.

"Political discussion today isn't focusing on the people of the country. They have taken a different turn altogether. Politics today have turned a blind eye towards people and their issues. Through this 'yatra' we want to bring out the problems and concerns of the common man," Priyanka said.

The senior Congress party leader urged people to join the 'yatra,' adding that people should unite to make the country prosperous.

The yatra will proceed mainly through 12 states, including Himachal Pradesh, where Assembly polls are due later this year.

