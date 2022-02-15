India: Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu killed in car crash

Police said his car rammed into a stationary truck on the road.

ANI

By ANI Published: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 9:19 PM Last updated: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 9:24 PM

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu passed away in a road accident near Sonipat in Haryana on Tuesday.

According to Haryana Police, the accident took place on Western Peripheral Expressway near Pipli Toll plaza.

Sidhu, who was arrested in February last year in the Red Fort violence case, was granted bail in April.

A photo of the accident site. ANI

Police said the actor rammed his car into a stationary truck near Pipli toll on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

According to reports, a passenger travelling with actor in the vehicle survived the crash.