India: Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu killed in car crash

Courts appeal to the student community, public to maintain peace while hearing various pleas challenging Karnataka's headscarf ban
Asia3 days ago
Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu passed away in a road accident near Sonipat in Haryana on Tuesday.
According to Haryana Police, the accident took place on Western Peripheral Expressway near Pipli Toll plaza.
Sidhu, who was arrested in February last year in the Red Fort violence case, was granted bail in April.
Police said the actor rammed his car into a stationary truck near Pipli toll on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.
According to reports, a passenger travelling with actor in the vehicle survived the crash.
Courts appeal to the student community, public to maintain peace while hearing various pleas challenging Karnataka's headscarf ban
Asia3 days ago
It will cut travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai by more than half
Asia3 days ago
Firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze eight hours after it started
Asia3 days ago
One of the detained foreign journalists was Andrew North, a former BBC journalist who has worked extensively in Afghanistan
Asia3 days ago
91% of the 35,319 cases and 97% of the 156 deaths in January were children under the age of five
Asia4 days ago
Khan highlighted the disconnect between his government and the national interest
Asia4 days ago
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hints at move during meeting with members of the Telugu film industry.
Asia4 days ago
The country is the world’s fifth-biggest apparel exporter with a 4% share of the $840 billion global market
Asia4 days ago