India: Probe ordered after four children die after eating toffees

If Khan is ousted, the parliament will elect a new prime minister who will decide, along with lawmakers, if early elections should be held
Asia1 day ago
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of four children who allegedly died after eating toffees in Kushinagar.
According to Adityanath’s Office, the Chief Minister has given instructions for immediate assistance to the families of the victims and ordered a probe.
Four children died allegedly after eating toffees in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar on Wednesday. After consuming the toffees, all four children had immediately fallen sick and were rushed to the district hospital where they died.
ALSO READ:
A police probe has been initiated and the cause of death is being investigated.
“The whole matter is being investigated. The guilty will not be spared at any cost. Further investigations will only clear out the doubt of witchcraft in the matter,” said Superintendent of Police, Sachindra Patel.
If Khan is ousted, the parliament will elect a new prime minister who will decide, along with lawmakers, if early elections should be held
Asia1 day ago
Sri Lanka needs to make nearly $7 billion in payments on foreign loans this year
Asia1 day ago
Thirteen of the works returned are connected to alleged trafficker Subhash Kapoor, a former Manhattan art dealer
Asia1 day ago
National Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed
Asia2 days ago
The two sides had elaborate talks on stronger security cooperation alongside exchanging views on trade facilitation
Asia2 days ago
A nationwide strike against soaring costs is planned for the end of the month
Asia2 days ago
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to unveil a 280 million- dollars package
Asia2 days ago
A few of the 50 people on board the vessel managed to swim to shore
Asia2 days ago