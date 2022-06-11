India: Police summon Nupur Sharma in case related to remarks on Prophet

Officials also request video of controversial debate suspended BJP spokesperson took part in

By PTI Published: Sat 11 Jun 2022, 8:09 PM

Mumbai Police has summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to record a statement on June 25 in connection with her objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), an official said here on Saturday.

A First Information Report was registered against Sharma at Pydhonie police station in the city earlier this week after her comments about the Prophet during a TV debate triggered a huge controversy.

Sharma has been asked to appear before the investigating officer at 11am on June 25, the official said. Earlier, police had asked for a video of the debate from the concerned news channel.

ALSO READ:

The BJP has suspended Sharma and expelled another leader, Naveen Jindal, who had tweeted similar comments.