India: Police summon Nupur Sharma in case related to remarks on Prophet

The fast food giant said it was selling its restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees, Alexander Govor
Mumbai Police has summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to record a statement on June 25 in connection with her objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), an official said here on Saturday.
A First Information Report was registered against Sharma at Pydhonie police station in the city earlier this week after her comments about the Prophet during a TV debate triggered a huge controversy.
Sharma has been asked to appear before the investigating officer at 11am on June 25, the official said. Earlier, police had asked for a video of the debate from the concerned news channel.
The BJP has suspended Sharma and expelled another leader, Naveen Jindal, who had tweeted similar comments.
