India: Police say 21-year-old woman was killed by parents for going out without informing them

The 97-year-old leader came in fourth in a five-way fight in his long-held constituency in the holiday resort island of Langkawi
A young woman, whose body was found in a red trolley bag on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura, was allegedly killed by her father and her mother helped him dispose of the corpse, police said.
Her parents have been arrested, with the police suspecting it to be case of honour killing. The murder weapon has also been recovered, they said.
Victim Ayushi Yadav (21) had gone out for a few days without informing her parents and this enraged her father, who allegedly shot her dead at their house in Modband village in Delhi’s Badarpur on November 17, the day she came back .
The same night, he packed her body in a trolley bag and threw it near Raya cut on the Yamuna Expressway.
The police did not reveal where the young woman had gone.
ALSO READ:
“The victim’s father Nitesh Yadav and mother Brajbala Yadav have been arrested and sent to jail. They have been booked under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information, to screen offender) of the IPC,” acting senior superintendent of police Martand Prakash Singh said.
“Brajbala Yadav may not have shot her daughter, but she was involved in disposing of the body and had accompanied her husband to Mathura in a car,” the officer added.
Ayushi’s Yadav’s brother also knew about the killing, he said.
After the police recovered the trolley bag, they began tracing phones, checked CCTV footage, used social media and also put up posters in Delhi to identify the woman.
Information was received from an unidentified caller on Sunday morning, and later, her mother and brother identified her through photographs.
They also arrived at the mortuary and confirmed the body was of Ayushi Yadav, the police said.
The family is a native of of Baluni in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and migrated to the national capital after Nitesh Yadav found a job there.
The 97-year-old leader came in fourth in a five-way fight in his long-held constituency in the holiday resort island of Langkawi
The popular radio and talk show host suffered a massive cardiac arrest
Current account deficit between $5 billion and $6 billion, says finance minister
The body could not be identified even after more than 12 hours, officials say
A separate statement by the zoo said the panda's condition was "irreversible" and that he could no longer "live a quality life"
The focus of the bill is to protect Internet users from online harm and create a safe and trusted digital ecosystem
The videos surfaced on social media on Saturday after Jain was arrested in a money laundering case
This comes after Rahul Ganjoo, head of new businesses at Zomato, stepped down earlier this week