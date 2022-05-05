India: Police rescue abducted Bangladeshi girl

The newly appointed foreign secretary revealed that the prime minister would visit Germany, France and Denmark
Asia3 days ago
A Bangladeshi girl, who was abducted from Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, has been rescued by the city police on Wednesday.
Police informed that the girl entered India illegally on April 24 along with other women and stayed in Kolkata for about three to four days with a person named Munir.
Munir sent the victim to Visakhapatnam, where Vineet and Dhanlakshmi introduced her to prostitution and confined the girl to a house, police said.
“The victim entered India illegally on April 24 along with other women. For about 3-4 days, she was in Kolkata with a person, namely Munir, who created a fake Aadhar Card number and sent her to Visakhapatnam, where Vineet and Dhanlakshmi introduced her to prostitution,” Srikanth, CP Visakhapatnam told ANI.
However, the girl informed her brother in Dhaka about her abduction, who in turn shared it with the city police officials.
ALSO READ:
“When she learnt that she was confined to a house and wanted to go back, they did not release her. She sent a frantic message to her brother in Dhaka, who in turn shared it with us ultimately. We’re sharing this information with other agencies to look into this human trafficking issue,” Srikanth said.
After getting information about the girl’s abduction, police immediately responded and rescued the girl.
The newly appointed foreign secretary revealed that the prime minister would visit Germany, France and Denmark
Asia3 days ago
A joint statement also welcomed a decision to extend an agreement to finance exports of oil
Asia3 days ago
Protestors were detained after raising slogans against PM Sherif during his maiden visit to the kingdom
Asia3 days ago
At least 20 firefighting vehicles took part in efforts to douse the blaze
Asia4 days ago
During the meeting, both sides will discuss "matters of mutual interest"
Asia4 days ago
Hamza Shehbaz Sharif takes over as chief minister of Punjab after weeks of deadlock
Asia4 days ago
He was serving as the vice chief and became the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to helm the force
Asia4 days ago
Antibiotics, non-prescription painkillers and medications for heart conditions and diabetes will all be subject to the hike
Asia4 days ago