India: Police rescue abducted Bangladeshi girl

She was confined to a house in Andhra Pradesh and forced into prostitution

By ANI Published: Thu 5 May 2022, 9:09 AM Last updated: Thu 5 May 2022, 9:14 AM

A Bangladeshi girl, who was abducted from Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, has been rescued by the city police on Wednesday.

Police informed that the girl entered India illegally on April 24 along with other women and stayed in Kolkata for about three to four days with a person named Munir.

Munir sent the victim to Visakhapatnam, where Vineet and Dhanlakshmi introduced her to prostitution and confined the girl to a house, police said.

“The victim entered India illegally on April 24 along with other women. For about 3-4 days, she was in Kolkata with a person, namely Munir, who created a fake Aadhar Card number and sent her to Visakhapatnam, where Vineet and Dhanlakshmi introduced her to prostitution,” Srikanth, CP Visakhapatnam told ANI.

However, the girl informed her brother in Dhaka about her abduction, who in turn shared it with the city police officials.

“When she learnt that she was confined to a house and wanted to go back, they did not release her. She sent a frantic message to her brother in Dhaka, who in turn shared it with us ultimately. We’re sharing this information with other agencies to look into this human trafficking issue,” Srikanth said.

After getting information about the girl’s abduction, police immediately responded and rescued the girl.