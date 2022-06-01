India: Police bust kidney racket gang in Delhi

One of the 10 arrested is a doctor who operated on poor patients

By ANI Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 12:19 PM

Police have busted a kidney racket gang in South Delhi and arrested 10 persons from various parts of the city.

The case was registered at the Hauz Khas police station.

According to the police, one of the arrested persons is a doctor, while the others are technicians and helpers.

An operation theatre was set up in Sonipat, where the patients were operated upon.

“During the interrogation, the detained doctor revealed that he charged lakhs of rupees from a patient for an operation. It was revealed that nearly 14 people were targeted over six months. The figure could increase as the investigation into the matter is underway,” said the police.

It also came to the fore that the doctor mainly targeted the poor people and lured them by offering more money. He used social media to look for his clients.

The police are likely to make more arrests in the case.