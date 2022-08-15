India: Police beefs up security, Delhi on 'high alert' for possible attacks

By ANI Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 10:34 AM Last updated: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 10:40 AM

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, the Delhi Police had beefed up security arrangements in the national capital — stringent security arrangements, intensified patrolling, and vehicle checking.

A composite security system was set up in and around the Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, which included more than 1,000 Internet Protocol (IP)-based CCTV cameras in the area.

On Thursday, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) issued an alert for possible attacks by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) ahead of the 76th Independence Day celebration on August 15.

"The terror outfits, namely SFJ, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), ISIS Khurasan Module are planning to conduct a massive attack during August 15," Intelligence agencies informed the police.

The 10-page report by the IB mentions the recent attack on Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead at a public event in Japan recently, and requested the Delhi police to enforce strict entry rules at the venue, on August 15.

It has been informed that on the basis of the interrogation with the terrorists nabbed from different states including Punjab, a number of drones from the Pakistan border-- carrying numerous Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs)-- have reached various parts of the country.

In another alert, it was revealed that deadly weapons including pistols, hand grenades, and AK-47s have been sent to India with the help of drones.

The CCTV cameras will be installed in New Delhi District, North District, South-East, Central District, Security Unit and North West District. A larger number of cameras were be installed in the North district and Central districts, that cover the periphery of Red Fort, where Independence Day celebrations are held.

These IP-based cameras will be equipped with features like face detection, movement detection, tripwire, audio detection, intrusion, defocus and abandoned/missing objects, and will provide a Full HD 1080P live view of the locations. It will also share data on a real-time basis for the face recognition server. For better detection, these cameras will incorporate a built-in 30X optical, auto-focus zoom lens, and will have 12X digital zoom capability. The camera should have inbuilt Infra Red (IR) and cover distances up to 150 metres for better viewing during the night, the document read.

The Delhi Police is making constant attempts to ensure impregnable security in the national capital on the occasion of Independence Day, by keeping an eye on the potential terror modules and "anti-social elements" in the city, and also tightening the security and vigilance at all the eight borders of Delhi, as well as the busy markets of the city they informed.

An anti-drone system had been deployed to ensure protection against drone attacks. This anti-drone system was manufactured by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Bharat Electronics (BEL).

The Red Fort is shielded with a Radar system to ensure its safety from drones, and police personnel were also taught to combat suspected objects flying in the sky, the police explained.

The police have completely banned the flying of kites (for as long as the Independence Day programme continues) around the Red Fort, after the alert regarding some terrorist attack via a flying object like a kite was issued to the police by the agencies.

Kite flyers have been identified, who used to engage in several kite flying competitions on 15th August, were briefed by important police personnel, and motivated to restrain from kite flying on 13-15 August. They also helped the local police stop kites, balloons, and Chinese lanterns from flying at that time. However, kite flying competitions will be allowed in the evening hours of 15 August.

Recent terrorist threats

The special cell of the Delhi Police has successfully communicated pictures of around 1,000 suspicious persons, anti-national elements, and terrorists, to the other unit of the police force, to ensure that every unit and department stays cautious.

Earlier on Sunday, Punjab Police busted a Pakistani ISI-backed terrorist module, and arrested four members associated with Canada-based gangsters, said the officials.

On Friday, the Delhi Police seized a consignment of smuggled ammunition that was intended to be transported to Lucknow from the national capital.

Six people were arrested for this, including two who transported it, one gun house owner from Dehradun, one person each from Roorkee and Dehradun, and one consignment handler from Jaunpur.

Delhi Police thwarted yet another syndicate involved in ammunition smuggling, and arrested six persons in this regard. They also recovered a huge quantity of ammunition, including 2,000 live cartridges from two bags in Anand Vihar.

Apart from around 250 eminent personalities who arrived at the Red Fort on Monday, 8,000-10,000 people attended the programme.

The security arrangements ensured clear passage to the VVIP cavalcades and prevented untoward incidents.

Crowd control measures were be in place for the peaceful conduct of the event, and, in view of the rising Covid -19 cases, Covid-appropriate behaviour like social distancing norms and wearing masks were enforced.