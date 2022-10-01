India: PM Modi launches 5G services across country

The two countries are conducting a large-scale joint naval exercise this week, in a show of force against growing provocations from Pyongyang
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in Delhi and launched 5G services.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the exhibition at Pragati Maidan.
The 5G telecom services seek to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and a highly reliable communications system.
The three major telecom operators of the country demonstrated one use case each in front of the Prime Minister to show the potential of 5G technology in India.
The various use cases that will be demonstrated in front of PM in the exhibition include precision drone-based farming; High-Security Routers & AI based Cyber Threat Detection platforms; Automated Guided Vehicles; Ambupod - Smart Ambulance; Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality /Mix Reality in Education and Skill Development; Sewage Monitoring System; Smart-Agri Programme; Health diagnostics, among others.5G technology will offer a wide range of benefits to the common people. It will help in providing seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications.
Also, it will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency. 5G technology will help connect billions of Internet of Things devices, allow higher quality video services with high-speed mobility, and deliver critical services such as telesurgery and autonomous cars, among others. 5G will help in real-time monitoring of disasters, precision agriculture, and minimising the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations such as in deep mines, offshore activities etc.
Unlike existing mobile communication networks, 5G networks will allow tailoring of requirements for each of these different use cases within the same network.
ALSO READ:
The two countries are conducting a large-scale joint naval exercise this week, in a show of force against growing provocations from Pyongyang
Such blazes often occur as a result of improper/lax enforcement of building codes and widespread unauthorised constructions
The development comes days after its last test and ahead of US Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to South Korea
Around 300 houses in the coastal province of Quang Tri had their roofs blown off late on Tuesday as the wind began picking up speed
The veteran had been skiing and exploring the Manaslu, when she slipped and fell off the other side of the peak
Announced funding will be channelled through new and existing projects in sectors such as farm inputs, social protection and irrigation
Group raising funds as part of a 'criminal conspiracy', transferring it through multiple accounts to show them as legitimate: Government notice
Around 90 people were onboard the ferry at the time, of whom 50 were on their way to a centuries-old temple for a major festival