India: PM Modi condoles death of santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

He had been suffering with kidney-related issues and was on dialysis

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, an Indian music composer and santoor player passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Mumbai, earlier today.

Sharma gave the santoor – once a little known instrument – classical status along with the sitar and sarod.

He composed music for several Bollywood films including Silsila, Lamhe and Chandni.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences, and said: "Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji."

