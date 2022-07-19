India: Pilots find sparrow in flight cockpit, DGCA initiates probe

No official statement has been made
India’s Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a probe into the presence of a sparrow in the cockpit of an Air India Express flight from Bahrain to Kochi, according to media reports on Tuesday.
The civil aviation authority has asked the airline to submit a report on the issue of security lapse. The pilots found a bird huddled in the flight deck of the Boeing 737 aircraft when it was cruising at a height of 37,000 ft on Friday.
According to a report, an engineer in Bahrain noticed a sparrow in the cockpit of the aircraft. He opened the flight deck window for about 10 minutes and not finding the bird, felt that it had flown away. However, the pilots later found it in the glove compartment. On landing, it was released by a technician.
