India: Passengers flying from Dubai caught with 3.07kgs of gold concealed in undergarments

Election Commission allots ‘ShivSena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ as the party name to Maharashtra’s former CM’s group
Mumbai Airport Customs arrested two passengers trying to smuggle gold into the country. The authority seized 3.07 kilogrammes of gold valued at Rs16.3 million.
According to the Customs officials, the arrested accused arrived from Dubai on SpiceJet Flight SG-14 on Monday, October 10.
"Gold dust in wax form was found concealed in the passenger's undergarment," stated Mumbai Customs.
Both the accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway.
