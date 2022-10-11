India: Passengers flying from Dubai caught with 3.07kgs of gold concealed in undergarments

Customs officers at Mumbai airport arrest two accused

Gold in wax form. Photo: Mumbai Customs

By ANI Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 10:46 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 11:13 PM

Mumbai Airport Customs arrested two passengers trying to smuggle gold into the country. The authority seized 3.07 kilogrammes of gold valued at Rs16.3 million.

According to the Customs officials, the arrested accused arrived from Dubai on SpiceJet Flight SG-14 on Monday, October 10.

"Gold dust in wax form was found concealed in the passenger's undergarment," stated Mumbai Customs.

Both the accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway.