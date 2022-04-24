India: Passenger caught at Delhi airport with huge gold chain weighing over 1kg

The man travelling from Dubai was also concealing gold bars

The Delhi Customs at Indira Gandhi International Airport recovered gold worth more than Dh382,550 from two passengers travelling from Dubai to India.

An Indian passenger who arrived at the Delhi airport from Dubai on April 19 was arrested after undeclared gold worth more than Dh278,700 was found on him.

Based on profiling, the officers at IGI Airport intercepted him and found gold bars concealed in his pockets. He also wore a huge gold chain weighing approx 1191gms.

He has now been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

Another passenger who travelled from Dubai was arrested this week, carrying undeclared gold worth Dh103,850.

Customs officers apprehended the passenger and searched his belonging. When the officers conducted a body search, they recovered 443.83gms of gold covered in a brown coloured chemical paste. He tried to conceal it by wrapping the precious metal on his legs under his pants.

One Indian Pax departing to Dubai on 17.04.2022 apprehended by the Customs officer At IGI Airport.

Total 1,40,000/- (saudi arab riyal) & 30 (uae dirham) recovered from the pax. The collective value of the seized currency comes out to be Rs. 27,51,602/- pic.twitter.com/2709p5MOw7 — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) April 22, 2022

On April 17, the Customs officers at IGI Airport intercepted another Indian passenger departing from Delhi and travelling to Dubai with cash hidden in his luggage in Saudi and UAE currencies.

A total of SAR1,40,000 and Dh30 were concealed in a secret chamber in his suitcase. The collective value of the seized currency comes out to be around Dh132,158.

