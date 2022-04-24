India: Passenger caught at Delhi airport with huge gold chain weighing over 1kg

The passenger was travelling from Abu Dhabi to Delhi and was intercepted by officials upon arrival
Asia2 days ago
The Delhi Customs at Indira Gandhi International Airport recovered gold worth more than Dh382,550 from two passengers travelling from Dubai to India.
An Indian passenger who arrived at the Delhi airport from Dubai on April 19 was arrested after undeclared gold worth more than Dh278,700 was found on him.
Based on profiling, the officers at IGI Airport intercepted him and found gold bars concealed in his pockets. He also wore a huge gold chain weighing approx 1191gms.
He has now been arrested, and further investigation is underway.
Another passenger who travelled from Dubai was arrested this week, carrying undeclared gold worth Dh103,850.
Customs officers apprehended the passenger and searched his belonging. When the officers conducted a body search, they recovered 443.83gms of gold covered in a brown coloured chemical paste. He tried to conceal it by wrapping the precious metal on his legs under his pants.
On April 17, the Customs officers at IGI Airport intercepted another Indian passenger departing from Delhi and travelling to Dubai with cash hidden in his luggage in Saudi and UAE currencies.
A total of SAR1,40,000 and Dh30 were concealed in a secret chamber in his suitcase. The collective value of the seized currency comes out to be around Dh132,158.
ALSO READ:
The passenger was travelling from Abu Dhabi to Delhi and was intercepted by officials upon arrival
Asia2 days ago
Kim Jong Un thanks outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in for trying to improve relations
Asia2 days ago
The country has been struggling to pay for critical imports due to paltry forex reserves
Asia2 days ago
He was speaking after the inauguration of the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit
Asia4 days ago
Order came even as bulldozers started razing structures as per orders of the BJP-controlled civic body
Asia4 days ago
Moscow's defence ministry says high-precision air-based missiles hit 13 Ukrainian positions
Asia4 days ago
Both countries enjoy close fraternal ties marked by decades of close collaboration
Asia4 days ago
Disturbances erupted after police asked protesters to move away from a key railway line which was blocked for hours
Asia4 days ago